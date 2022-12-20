Collective Family Office LLC Sells 31,222 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,222 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 29,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DFAI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.97. 4,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,534. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $30.20.

