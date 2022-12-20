Collective Family Office LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Collective Family Office LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $84.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,984 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

