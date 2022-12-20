Collective Family Office LLC Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,047,310,000 after acquiring an additional 261,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after acquiring an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after acquiring an additional 488,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,364,000 after acquiring an additional 64,692 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $3.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $454.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,825. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.87. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

