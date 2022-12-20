Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

CMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.63.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.07.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.43%.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $626,944.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,400 shares of company stock worth $1,245,278 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 121.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after buying an additional 655,225 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 683.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,026,000 after buying an additional 633,251 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 120.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,151,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,924,000 after buying an additional 629,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,124,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,128,000 after purchasing an additional 493,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

