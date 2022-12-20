Comparing Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) & Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT)

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) and Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Blackboxstocks and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks -102.99% -105.16% -66.60% Recruiter.com Group -57.72% -129.09% -75.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Blackboxstocks and Recruiter.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Blackboxstocks presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,076.32%. Recruiter.com Group has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 850.80%. Given Blackboxstocks’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.

This table compares Blackboxstocks and Recruiter.com Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $6.11 million 0.87 -$2.62 million ($0.48) -0.84 Recruiter.com Group $22.18 million 0.29 -$16.33 million ($1.07) -0.36

Blackboxstocks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Recruiter.com Group. Blackboxstocks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recruiter.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blackboxstocks beats Recruiter.com Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent. In addition, it offers sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications services for businesses; and resume distribution services, which involve promoting these job seekers' profiles and resumes to assist with their procuring employment, and upskilling and training for individuals to assist with career development and advancement. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

