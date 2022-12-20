Comparing Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) and Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) and Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Osisko Gold Royalties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $110.73 million 0.82 -$88.56 million ($1.18) -0.39 Osisko Gold Royalties $178.40 million 12.22 -$18.79 million ($0.69) -17.17

Osisko Gold Royalties has higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining. Osisko Gold Royalties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hycroft Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Osisko Gold Royalties 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hycroft Mining and Osisko Gold Royalties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus target price of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 79.32%. Given Osisko Gold Royalties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Osisko Gold Royalties is more favorable than Hycroft Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Osisko Gold Royalties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -205.63% -192.29% -38.02% Osisko Gold Royalties -69.93% 1.31% 1.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.3% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Hycroft Mining has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Gold Royalties has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Osisko Gold Royalties beats Hycroft Mining on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada. It is also involved in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. It primarily explores for precious metals, including gold, silver, diamond, and others. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

