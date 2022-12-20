Comparing Talkspace (TALK) & Its Competitors

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Talkspace to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Talkspace has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace’s peers have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -69.57% -51.63% -43.57% Talkspace Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

52.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Talkspace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Talkspace and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $113.67 million -$62.74 million -1.42 Talkspace Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 35.86

Talkspace’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Talkspace. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Talkspace and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00 Talkspace Competitors 7 131 278 0 2.65

Talkspace currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.17%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 168.86%. Given Talkspace’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Talkspace has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Talkspace peers beat Talkspace on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Talkspace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.