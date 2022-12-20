Conflux Market Capitalization Reaches $49.10 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $49.10 million and $1.67 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,866.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00385786 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.83 or 0.00872559 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00093401 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.38 or 0.00596525 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00274852 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02353403 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,660,727.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

