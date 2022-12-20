Conflux Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $48.79 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,724.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00387725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022385 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00869635 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00093443 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.00596924 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00272637 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.0234372 USD and is down -2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $991,396.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.