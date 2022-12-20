ConstitutionDAO Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $106.78 Million (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. ConstitutionDAO has a market cap of $106.78 million and approximately $20.09 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ConstitutionDAO

ConstitutionDAO’s genesis date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com.

Buying and Selling ConstitutionDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “”ConstitutionDAO (2021-2021) was a beautiful experiment in a single-purpose DAO. We now believe this project has run its course.The community has taken all actions that it was organized to accomplish: we raised capital, we bid at Sotheby’s, and upon losing, we made full refunds available to the community as promised.Having lost the auction and following the core team's choice to wind down, we would like to remind you that the tokens possess no rights, governance, or utility other than redeeming them for ethereum from the smart contract held in Juicebox at a ratio of 1,000,000:1—the same ratio at which contributions were made to the initial crowdfund to buy the Constitution.It is also an option to keep your $PEOPLE tokens and do with them as you please—it is clear that there are parts of the community who wish to incorporate them into future projects. ConstitutionDAO cannot and will not endorse any future plans for the token. Nothing in here is financial advice. Do your own research.”Discord”

