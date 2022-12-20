ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Price Hits $0.0211 on Major Exchanges

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. ConstitutionDAO has a total market capitalization of $106.88 million and approximately $18.68 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $890.99 or 0.05296244 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.21 or 0.00500590 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,989.75 or 0.29660212 BTC.
ConstitutionDAO Token Profile
ConstitutionDAO’s genesis date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ConstitutionDAO
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ConstitutionDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ConstitutionDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ConstitutionDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ConstitutionDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.