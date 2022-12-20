CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.46 and last traded at $11.46. 30,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,005,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCivic

In other news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $233,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,749.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $84,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,421.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $233,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,749.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,252. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 75.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 16.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 86,757 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at $377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 28.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at $123,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

