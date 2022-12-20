Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. Sells 12,362 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,362 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 17.5% of Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. owned 0.24% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $57,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.
SHV stock opened at $109.77 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.93 and its 200-day moving average is $109.99.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
