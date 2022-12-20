Corsicana & Co. Has $1.35 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Corsicana & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.00. 95,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,007. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

