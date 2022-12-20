Corsicana & Co. Sells 1,021 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Corsicana & Co. decreased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,585,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,488,000 after buying an additional 4,501,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,849 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,541 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,966,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,949,000 after acquiring an additional 508,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,666,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,868 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.40. 8,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,680. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $53.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.117 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

