Corsicana & Co. Sells 145 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Corsicana & Co. cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.6% of Corsicana & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.06.

NYSE:APD traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.61. 9,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

