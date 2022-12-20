Cosmos (ATOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.56 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $8.94 or 0.00052901 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and $97.77 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00070668 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001047 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007933 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00021935 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000214 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.