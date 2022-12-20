Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $8.95 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.56 billion and approximately $105.28 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $8.95 or 0.00052892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00070511 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001063 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007893 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021713 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000213 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

