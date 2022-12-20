Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FND. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

FND traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.91. 1,407,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,156. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.79. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $132.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 195,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,605,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32,621 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

