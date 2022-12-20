Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Sold by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CEQP opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.52 and a beta of 2.54. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $32.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,048.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CEQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

