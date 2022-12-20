Critical Review: Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) & Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) and Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and Greenwave Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliance Steel & Aluminum 0 1 5 0 2.83 Greenwave Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus price target of $222.40, suggesting a potential upside of 11.09%. Given Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Reliance Steel & Aluminum is more favorable than Greenwave Technology Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliance Steel & Aluminum 10.98% 29.31% 19.18% Greenwave Technology Solutions -111.97% -159.52% -104.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Reliance Steel & Aluminum and Greenwave Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

83.2% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of Greenwave Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenwave Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reliance Steel & Aluminum and Greenwave Technology Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliance Steel & Aluminum $14.09 billion 0.83 $1.41 billion $30.57 6.55 Greenwave Technology Solutions $8.10 million 1.14 -$1.63 million N/A N/A

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has higher revenue and earnings than Greenwave Technology Solutions.

Summary

Reliance Steel & Aluminum beats Greenwave Technology Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries. It also distributes non-ferrous metals products and tubular building products; and manufactures specialty extruded metals, fabricated parts, and welded components. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of approximately 315 locations in 40 states in the United States and 13 in other countries. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, which primarily include small machine shops and fabricators. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, Empire Services, Inc., operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina. The company, through its 11 metal recycling facilities, collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap ferrous and nonferrous metals for recycling iron, steel, aluminum, copper, lead, stainless steel, and zinc. It is involved in the purchasing and selling processed and unprocessed scrap metals to steel mills and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as MassRoots, Inc and changed its name to Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. in October 2021. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Suffolk, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.