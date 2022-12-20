Cronos (CRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.42 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $13.42 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can currently be bought for about $0.0563 or 0.00000334 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00070574 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00052683 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001048 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007945 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021686 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000214 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

