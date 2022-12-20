Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.72. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.03.

Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $780,000.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

