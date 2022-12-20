Curated Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,843 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,851,000 after buying an additional 20,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 48,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,922,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $348.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.19.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

