Curated Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in NVR by 425,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 340,271 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NVR by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in NVR by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 44,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NVR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,787,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVR by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $24,038,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,780.00.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,685.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.95. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,978.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4,376.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4,266.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

