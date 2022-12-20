Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 16.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 34.9% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 1.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 483,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 63,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.28.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average is $47.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.56.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.29%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

