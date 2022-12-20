Curated Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EME. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in EMCOR Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.9 %

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $707,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,176.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,427 shares in the company, valued at $34,553,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $707,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,176.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,950 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EME opened at $146.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $156.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

