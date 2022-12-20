Curated Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,782 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises 0.3% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 56,504 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in General Motors by 773.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 5,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 16.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 9.0% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GM. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. General Motors’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.10%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

