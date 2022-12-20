CV SHOTS Tops One Day Volume of $90.56 (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. CV SHOTS has a market capitalization of $14.34 million and $90.56 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CV SHOTS token can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $884.60 or 0.05244740 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00498706 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,983.79 or 0.29548565 BTC.

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00503287 USD and is down -13.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $92.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

