cVault.finance Price Hits $5,731.59 on Top Exchanges (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $57.32 million and $12,933.80 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for approximately $5,731.59 or 0.34107881 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s launch date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

