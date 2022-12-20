CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health Stock Down 0.7 %

Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $94.39. The company had a trading volume of 94,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,759,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

