D Orazio & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 225.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of DexCom by 19.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 100.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $112.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.75. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $144.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXCM. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DexCom to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on DexCom to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.53.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

