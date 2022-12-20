D Orazio & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average is $39.82.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

