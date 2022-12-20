D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $200,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,403,000 after buying an additional 79,984 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 24.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after buying an additional 1,014,432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 364.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after buying an additional 1,899,927 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,846,000 after buying an additional 302,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after buying an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $492.43.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $306.16 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $669.86. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $359.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.74.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

