D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $301,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $55,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $130.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $135.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.58. The firm has a market cap of $295.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

