D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $532,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,467 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 8.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,719 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MCD opened at $265.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.89. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $194.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

