D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $672,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM opened at $100.61 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

