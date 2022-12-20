D Orazio & Associates Inc. Invests $215,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,005,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,118 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,768,000 after purchasing an additional 39,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,646,000 after acquiring an additional 100,963 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.80.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
