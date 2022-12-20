D Orazio & Associates Inc. Invests $215,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,005,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,118 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,768,000 after purchasing an additional 39,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,646,000 after acquiring an additional 100,963 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.80.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD stock opened at $244.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $197.03 and a 52 week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.