D Orazio & Associates Inc. Invests $252,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the first quarter worth about $499,693,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 175.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,227 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 82.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,622,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,104 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 196.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,224 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,054,464,000 after purchasing an additional 932,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Down 1.8 %

American International Group stock opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.58.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

