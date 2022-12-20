D Orazio & Associates Inc. Invests $276,000 in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

See Also

