D Orazio & Associates Inc. Makes New $229,000 Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $816.43 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $870.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $812.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $728.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $821.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

