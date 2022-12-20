D Orazio & Associates Inc. Makes New $331,000 Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,814 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,945,000 after acquiring an additional 454,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JKHY stock opened at $175.37 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.44 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.