D Orazio & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 717,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 158,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 139,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period.
Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance
FNDE opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $33.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24.
