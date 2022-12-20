D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,852 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 146.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $111.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.03. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $59.96 and a 12 month high of $127.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

