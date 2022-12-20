Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.96. 22,406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 48,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; extended reality communication and virtual reality products, business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbons; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, photo related services and solutions, and identity verification services, as well as operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand.

