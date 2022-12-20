Dale Smorgon Acquires 500,000 Shares of QuickFee Limited (ASX:QFE) Stock

QuickFee Limited (ASX:QFE – Get Rating) insider Dale Smorgon purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,134.23).

Dale Smorgon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuickFee alerts:

On Thursday, November 24th, Dale Smorgon 3,500,000 shares of QuickFee stock.

QuickFee Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60.

QuickFee Company Profile

QuickFee Limited provides a suite of payment and lending offerings through an online portal to professional, commercial, and personal services providers in Australia and the United States. The company develops QuickFee, an online payment platform and financing solution that enables merchants to accept payments by CC, EFT/ACH, payment plan, or a Buy Now, Pay Later instalment plan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuickFee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickFee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.