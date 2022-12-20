Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock remained flat at $38.95 on Tuesday. 167,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,311,295. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.82. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

