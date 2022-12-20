Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,036 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $44.61. 4,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,956. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.87.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

