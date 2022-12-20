Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 7.9% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.24. 243,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,442,373. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.00.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.