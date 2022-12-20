Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 203,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Capital International Investors grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after purchasing an additional 857,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after purchasing an additional 763,728 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,924,000 after purchasing an additional 357,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $138.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

